DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Astros - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DJ LeMahieu and his .405 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (100 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Houston Astros and Hunter Brown on August 4 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rays.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is hitting .232 with 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 34 walks.
- LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 61 of 92 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
- He has hit a home run in 8.7% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- LeMahieu has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this season (23 of 92), with more than one RBI six times (6.5%).
- In 32.6% of his games this season (30 of 92), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.3%) he has scored more than once.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|43
|.246
|AVG
|.217
|.328
|OBP
|.281
|.415
|SLG
|.311
|16
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|2
|20
|RBI
|9
|45/19
|K/BB
|40/15
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.77).
- The Astros rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (128 total, 1.2 per game).
- Brown gets the start for the Astros, his 21st of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.20 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.20), 45th in WHIP (1.302), and 14th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers.
