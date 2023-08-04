DJ LeMahieu and his .405 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (100 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Houston Astros and Hunter Brown on August 4 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rays.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is hitting .232 with 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 34 walks.

LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 61 of 92 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.

He has hit a home run in 8.7% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

LeMahieu has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this season (23 of 92), with more than one RBI six times (6.5%).

In 32.6% of his games this season (30 of 92), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.3%) he has scored more than once.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 43 .246 AVG .217 .328 OBP .281 .415 SLG .311 16 XBH 10 6 HR 2 20 RBI 9 45/19 K/BB 40/15 0 SB 0

