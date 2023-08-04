Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Astros - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Giancarlo Stanton (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Astros.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is batting .204 with seven doubles, 16 home runs and 20 walks.
- Stanton has picked up a hit in 55.9% of his 59 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.6% of those games.
- In 25.4% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39.0% of his games this season, Stanton has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this year (39.0%), including four games with multiple runs (6.8%).
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|26
|.193
|AVG
|.216
|.262
|OBP
|.292
|.421
|SLG
|.500
|10
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|19
|31/10
|K/BB
|27/10
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Astros' 3.77 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 128 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- The Astros are sending Brown (7-7) to make his 21st start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.20 ERA and 126 strikeouts through 111 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 4.20 ERA ranks 39th, 1.302 WHIP ranks 45th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 14th.
