After hitting .256 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees face the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Hunter Brown) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Astros.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres has 107 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .430, both of which lead New York hitters this season.

In 72.0% of his 107 games this season, Torres has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Torres has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (27.1%), with two or more RBI in 14 of them (13.1%).

He has scored in 47 of 107 games this season, and more than once 11 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 46 .257 AVG .270 .332 OBP .319 .445 SLG .413 19 XBH 15 11 HR 5 27 RBI 18 34/25 K/BB 28/15 7 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings