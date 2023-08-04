In the quarterfinals of the Citi Open on Friday, Grigor Dimitrov (ranked No. 20) takes on Ugo Humbert (No. 36).

With -190 odds, Dimitrov is the favorite against Humbert (+145) for this matchup.

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Ugo Humbert Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, August 4

Friday, August 4 Venue: Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park

Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Ugo Humbert Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Grigor Dimitrov has a 65.5% chance to win.

Grigor Dimitrov Ugo Humbert -190 Odds to Win Match +145 +550 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 15.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 54.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.6

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Ugo Humbert Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 55-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday, Dimitrov reached the quarterfinals.

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Humbert took home the victory against No. 99-ranked Yosuke Watanuki, winning 6-0, 6-2.

In his 55 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Dimitrov has played an average of 23.6 games (22.0 in best-of-three matches).

Dimitrov has played 23.5 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) in his 30 matches on hard courts over the past year.

In the past 12 months, Humbert has competed in 43 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.3% of the games. He averages 24.9 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set.

Humbert has played 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 24.3 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set while winning 52.1% of games.

In the one match between Dimitrov and Humbert dating back to 2015, in the Western & Southern Open Round of 64, Dimitrov was victorious 6-3, 6-4.

In two sets between Dimitrov and Humbert, Dimitrov has yet to lose one.

Dimitrov and Humbert have squared off in 19 total games, with Dimitrov taking 12 and Humbert securing seven.

Humbert and Dimitrov have matched up one time, and they have averaged 19 games and two sets per match.

