Grigor Dimitrov vs. Ugo Humbert: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Citi Open
In the quarterfinals of the Citi Open on Friday, Grigor Dimitrov (ranked No. 20) takes on Ugo Humbert (No. 36).
With -190 odds, Dimitrov is the favorite against Humbert (+145) for this matchup.
Grigor Dimitrov vs. Ugo Humbert Match Information
- Tournament: The Citi Open
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Friday, August 4
- Venue: Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Court Surface: Hard
Grigor Dimitrov vs. Ugo Humbert Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Grigor Dimitrov has a 65.5% chance to win.
|Grigor Dimitrov
|Ugo Humbert
|-190
|Odds to Win Match
|+145
|+550
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1200
|65.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|40.8%
|15.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|7.7%
|54.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|45.6
Grigor Dimitrov vs. Ugo Humbert Trends and Insights
- By defeating No. 55-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday, Dimitrov reached the quarterfinals.
- In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Humbert took home the victory against No. 99-ranked Yosuke Watanuki, winning 6-0, 6-2.
- In his 55 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Dimitrov has played an average of 23.6 games (22.0 in best-of-three matches).
- Dimitrov has played 23.5 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) in his 30 matches on hard courts over the past year.
- In the past 12 months, Humbert has competed in 43 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.3% of the games. He averages 24.9 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set.
- Humbert has played 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 24.3 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set while winning 52.1% of games.
- In the one match between Dimitrov and Humbert dating back to 2015, in the Western & Southern Open Round of 64, Dimitrov was victorious 6-3, 6-4.
- In two sets between Dimitrov and Humbert, Dimitrov has yet to lose one.
- Dimitrov and Humbert have squared off in 19 total games, with Dimitrov taking 12 and Humbert securing seven.
- Humbert and Dimitrov have matched up one time, and they have averaged 19 games and two sets per match.
