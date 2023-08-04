Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Astros - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .303 with three doubles, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games, Harrison Bader and the New York Yankees face the Houston Astros (who will start Hunter Brown) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader has nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and seven walks while hitting .256.
- In 64.4% of his games this season (38 of 59), Bader has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (18.6%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 59 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (11.9%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Bader has driven in a run in 19 games this year (32.2%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (18.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 26 of 59 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|24
|.252
|AVG
|.261
|.291
|OBP
|.277
|.429
|SLG
|.409
|12
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|15
|21/5
|K/BB
|14/2
|7
|SB
|4
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Astros' 3.77 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (128 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Astros are sending Brown (7-7) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.20 ERA and 126 strikeouts through 111 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 4.20 ERA ranks 39th, 1.302 WHIP ranks 45th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 14th.
