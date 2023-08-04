Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Astros - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.441 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks while batting .254.
- In 43 of 77 games this season (55.8%) Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (14.3%).
- He has gone deep in 6.5% of his games this season, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20.8% of his games this year, Kiner-Falefa has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (10.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 31.2% of his games this year (24 of 77), with two or more runs five times (6.5%).
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|35
|.243
|AVG
|.265
|.289
|OBP
|.349
|.351
|SLG
|.381
|7
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|17
|15/6
|K/BB
|27/15
|5
|SB
|4
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.77 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (128 total, 1.2 per game).
- Brown (7-7) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 21st start of the season. He has a 4.20 ERA in 111 1/3 innings pitched, with 126 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old's 4.20 ERA ranks 39th, 1.302 WHIP ranks 45th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
