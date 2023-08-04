On Friday, Jarren Duran (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Boston Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Discover More About This Game

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .311 with 32 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 21 walks.

Duran will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer in his last outings.

Duran has recorded a hit in 57 of 86 games this year (66.3%), including 25 multi-hit games (29.1%).

In 8.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Duran has had at least one RBI in 29.1% of his games this season (25 of 86), with two or more RBI eight times (9.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 32 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 44 .348 AVG .279 .412 OBP .315 .578 SLG .448 21 XBH 20 4 HR 3 23 RBI 14 32/14 K/BB 46/7 14 SB 9

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings