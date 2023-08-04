Jessica Pegula (No. 4 ranking) will take on Elina Svitolina (No. 27) in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open on Friday, August 4.

In the Quarterfinal, Pegula is favored over Svitolina, with -160 odds against the underdog's +125.

Jessica Pegula vs. Elina Svitolina Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, August 4

Friday, August 4 Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Jessica Pegula vs. Elina Svitolina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jessica Pegula has a 61.5% chance to win.

Jessica Pegula Elina Svitolina -160 Odds to Win Match +125 +333 Odds to Win Tournament +550 61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 23.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 15.4% 52.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.8

Jessica Pegula vs. Elina Svitolina Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Pegula beat Peyton Stearns 6-3, 6-4.

Svitolina is coming off a 6-2, 6-2 win over No. 11-ranked Daria Kasatkina in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Pegula has played 21.2 games per match in her 61 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

Pegula has played 41 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 21.1 games per match.

In the past year, Svitolina has played 22 total matches (across all court types), winning 53.3% of the games. She averages 21.3 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

In two matches on hard courts in the past year, Svitolina has averaged 19.5 games per match and 9.8 games per set, winning 64.1% of those games.

Pegula and Svitolina have met three times dating back to 2015, and Pegula has a 2-1 advantage, including a 6-1, 6-1 win in their last meeting on October 12, 2021 at the BNP Paribas Open.

In terms of sets, Pegula has won four against Svitolina (57.1%), while Svitolina has claimed three.

Pegula has taken down Svitolina in 34 of 61 total games between them, good for a 55.7% winning percentage.

In three head-to-head matches, Pegula and Svitolina have averaged 20.3 games and 2.3 sets per match.

