On Friday, August 4, 2023 at Target Center, the New York Liberty (20-6) will look to build on a five-game road winning streak when taking on the Minnesota Lynx (13-14), airing at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Lynx matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Lynx Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Arena: Target Center

Liberty vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-10.5) 168 -600 +440
BetMGM Liberty (-10.5) 168.5 -600 +425
PointsBet Liberty (-10.5) 168.5 -700 +425

Liberty vs. Lynx Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have put together a 9-16-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Lynx have put together a 14-12-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • New York has been favored by 10.5 points or more 11 times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.
  • Minnesota is 3-4 ATS this year when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.
  • In the Liberty's 25 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
  • The Lynx and their opponents have combined to hit the over 14 out of 27 times this season.

