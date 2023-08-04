Ahead of a game against the Minnesota Lynx (13-14), the New York Liberty (20-6) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report. The play-in game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, August 4 at Target Center.

The Liberty are coming off of a 76-69 win over the Sparks in their last game on Tuesday.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 3.4 2 1.5

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Napheesa Collier Out Right Ankle 21.8 7.9 2.5 Rachel Banham Out Thumb 5.5 1.3 1.9 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Liberty vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Liberty Player Leaders

Breanna Stewart is tops on the Liberty with 22.9 points per contest (second in league) and 9.3 rebounds (fourth in league), while also posting 3.7 assists.

Sabrina Ionescu posts 16.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. At the other end, she delivers 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Courtney Vandersloot averages a team-leading 8 assists per game. She is also averaging 10.9 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 45% from the field.

Jonquel Jones is putting up 11.7 points, 1.6 assists and 7.8 rebounds per contest.

Betnijah Laney averages 11.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. At the other end, she averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Liberty vs. Lynx Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -10.5 168.5

