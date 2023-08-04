Liudmila Samsonova vs. Marta Kostyuk: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Citi Open
In the Citi Open quarterfinals on Friday, Liudmila Samsonova meets Marta Kostyuk.
In the Quarterfinal, Samsonova is favored over Kostyuk, with -165 odds against the underdog's +130.
Liudmila Samsonova vs. Marta Kostyuk Match Information
- Tournament: The Citi Open
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Friday, August 4
- Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Court Surface: Hard
Liudmila Samsonova vs. Marta Kostyuk Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Liudmila Samsonova has a 62.3% chance to win.
|Liudmila Samsonova
|Marta Kostyuk
|-165
|Odds to Win Match
|+130
|+600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1800
|62.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|43.5%
|14.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|5.3%
|54.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|45.7
Liudmila Samsonova vs. Marta Kostyuk Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Samsonova defeated Sorana Cirstea 6-1, 6-3.
- Kostyuk will look to maintain momentum after a 6-2, 6-3 win over No. 6-ranked Caroline Garcia in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
- Samsonova has played 21.1 games per match in her 55 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).
- Samsonova has played 20.6 games per match in her 39 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- Kostyuk is averaging 21.8 games per match in her 42 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 52.0% of those games.
- On hard courts, Kostyuk has played 34 matches and averaged 22.1 games per match and 9.5 games per set.
- In head-to-head matches, Samsonova has two wins, while Kostyuk has zero. In their most recent match on August 2, 2020, Samsonova was victorious 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
- Samsonova has taken four sets against Kostyuk (good for a 80.0% win percentage), compared to Kostyuk's one.
- Samsonova has taken down Kostyuk in 29 of 52 total games between them, good for a 55.8% win rate.
- In two matches between Samsonova and Kostyuk, they have played 26 games and 2.5 sets per match on average.
