In the Citi Open quarterfinals on Friday, Liudmila Samsonova meets Marta Kostyuk.

In the Quarterfinal, Samsonova is favored over Kostyuk, with -165 odds against the underdog's +130.

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Marta Kostyuk Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, August 4

Friday, August 4 Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Marta Kostyuk Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Liudmila Samsonova has a 62.3% chance to win.

Liudmila Samsonova Marta Kostyuk -165 Odds to Win Match +130 +600 Odds to Win Tournament +1800 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 14.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.3% 54.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.7

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Marta Kostyuk Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Samsonova defeated Sorana Cirstea 6-1, 6-3.

Kostyuk will look to maintain momentum after a 6-2, 6-3 win over No. 6-ranked Caroline Garcia in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Samsonova has played 21.1 games per match in her 55 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Samsonova has played 20.6 games per match in her 39 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Kostyuk is averaging 21.8 games per match in her 42 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 52.0% of those games.

On hard courts, Kostyuk has played 34 matches and averaged 22.1 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

In head-to-head matches, Samsonova has two wins, while Kostyuk has zero. In their most recent match on August 2, 2020, Samsonova was victorious 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Samsonova has taken four sets against Kostyuk (good for a 80.0% win percentage), compared to Kostyuk's one.

Samsonova has taken down Kostyuk in 29 of 52 total games between them, good for a 55.8% win rate.

In two matches between Samsonova and Kostyuk, they have played 26 games and 2.5 sets per match on average.

