The 14 matches today in the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers qualifying qualification round 1 include No. 65-ranked Matteo Arnaldi matching up against No. 129 Aleksandar Kovacevic.

National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Info

Tournament: National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: August 5

August 5 TV Channel:

Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Who will win the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers?

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Thanasi Kokkinakis vs. Borna Gojo Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:00 AM ET Kokkinakis (-250) Gojo (+185) Liam Draxl vs. Diego Schwartzman Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:00 AM ET Schwartzman (-1200) Draxl (+600) Aleksandar Vukic vs. Dan Martin Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:00 AM ET - - James Duckworth vs. Constant Lestienne Qualifying Qualification Round 1 12:00 PM ET Duckworth (-140) Lestienne (+105) Corentin Moutet vs. Justin Boulais Qualifying Qualification Round 1 12:20 PM ET - - Christopher O'Connell vs. Thai-Son Kwiatkowski Qualifying Qualification Round 1 12:20 PM ET - - Mukund Sasikumar vs. Radu Albot Qualifying Qualification Round 1 12:20 PM ET - - Brayden Schnur vs. Maxime Cressy Qualifying Qualification Round 1 1:40 PM ET - - Dane Sweeny vs. Taro Daniel Qualifying Qualification Round 1 2:00 PM ET - - Maxime Janvier vs. Cristian Garin Qualifying Qualification Round 1 2:00 PM ET - - Marcos Giron vs. Nick Chappell Qualifying Qualification Round 1 2:00 PM ET - - Max Purcell vs. Peter Polansky Qualifying Qualification Round 1 3:00 PM ET - - Ilya Ivashka vs. Yosuke Watanuki Qualifying Qualification Round 1 3:20 PM ET - - Matteo Arnaldi vs. Aleksandar Kovacevic Qualifying Qualification Round 1 3:20 PM ET - -

