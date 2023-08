The 16 matches today in the National Bank Open qualifying qualification round 1 include No. 59-ranked Peyton Stearns competing against No. 144 Katherine Sebov.

National Bank Open Info

Tournament: National Bank Open

National Bank Open Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: August 5

August 5 TV Channel:

Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Carol Zhao vs. Cristina Bucsa Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:00 AM ET - - Mirjam Bjorklund vs. Ashlyn Krueger Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:00 AM ET - - Alycia Parks vs. Marina Stakusic Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:00 AM ET - - Na-Lae Han vs. Elizabeth Mandlik Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:00 AM ET - - Camila Giorgi vs. Elvina Kalieva Qualifying Qualification Round 1 12:15 PM ET - - Lesia Tsurenko vs. Bianca Jolie Fernandez Qualifying Qualification Round 1 12:15 PM ET - - Storm Sanders vs. Magdalena Frech Qualifying Qualification Round 1 12:15 PM ET - - Emina Bektas vs. Yue Yuan Qualifying Qualification Round 1 1:30 PM ET - - Louisa Chirico vs. Kayla Day Qualifying Qualification Round 1 1:30 PM ET - - Katie Boulter vs. Miriam Bianca Bulgaru Qualifying Qualification Round 1 2:45 PM ET - - Marina Bassols Ribera vs. Jodie Anna Burrage Qualifying Qualification Round 1 2:45 PM ET - - Danielle Collins vs. Eugenie Bouchard Qualifying Qualification Round 1 3:00 PM ET - - Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Sachia Vickery Qualifying Qualification Round 1 3:00 PM ET - - Daria Saville vs. Kimberly Birrell Qualifying Qualification Round 1 4:00 PM ET - - Yulia Putintseva vs. Mia Kupres Qualifying Qualification Round 1 4:15 PM ET - - Peyton Stearns vs. Katherine Sebov Qualifying Qualification Round 1 4:15 PM ET - -

