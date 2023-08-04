How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 4
Alek Manoah will attempt to control Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox when they square off against his Toronto Blue Jays on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank 19th in baseball with 121 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Boston's .433 slugging percentage is sixth-best in baseball.
- The Red Sox rank fourth in MLB with a .263 batting average.
- Boston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (535 total, five per game).
- The Red Sox's .330 on-base percentage is sixth-best in baseball.
- The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game to rank eighth in the majors.
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Boston's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors.
- Boston's 4.26 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox have the 19th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.293).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- James Paxton (6-2 with a 3.34 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 14th of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up eight hits.
- Paxton has collected seven quality starts this season.
- Paxton will look to build upon a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per outing).
- He has made two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/29/2023
|Giants
|L 3-2
|Away
|James Paxton
|Ryan Walker
|7/30/2023
|Giants
|L 4-3
|Away
|Brennan Bernardino
|Scott Alexander
|7/31/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-2
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|George Kirby
|8/1/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-4
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Bryce Miller
|8/2/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-3
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Logan Gilbert
|8/4/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Alek Manoah
|8/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|José Berríos
|8/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|-
|Chris Bassitt
|8/7/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Cole Ragans
|8/8/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Brady Singer
|8/9/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Jordan Lyles
