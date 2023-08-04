Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays on August 4, 2023
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox host the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Friday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and others in this contest.
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has 103 hits with 23 doubles, 25 home runs, 36 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .261/.329/.510 so far this season.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 1
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 31
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Guerrero Stats
- Guerrero has recorded 109 hits with 21 doubles, 17 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 67 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashing .265/.343/.439 on the season.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 2
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 31
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 30
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Whit Merrifield Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Merrifield Stats
- Whit Merrifield has collected 112 hits with 19 doubles, nine home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with 21 stolen bases.
- He has a .299/.346/.421 slash line on the year.
Merrifield Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 3
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 31
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 30
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
