The Indiana Fever (7-19) welcome in the Connecticut Sun (19-7) after Emma Cannon racked up 23 points in the Fever's 72-71 victory over the Mercury. The matchup airs on ION at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, August 4, 2023.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Sun vs. Fever Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ION

Sun vs. Fever Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 90 Fever 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Fever

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-15.5) Computer Predicted Total: 164.0

Sun vs. Fever Spread & Total Insights

Connecticut has covered the spread 13 times in 25 games.

Connecticut has seen 15 of its 25 games go over the point total.

Sun Performance Insights

On offense, the Sun are the fifth-ranked team in the WNBA (83.8 points per game). On defense, they are best (78.5 points allowed per game).

At 33.8 rebounds per game and 34.7 rebounds conceded, Connecticut is eighth and seventh in the league, respectively.

The Sun are the second-best team in the league in turnovers per game (12.0) and second-best in turnovers forced (15.0).

The Sun make 6.9 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.0% from beyond the arc, ranking eighth and sixth, respectively, in the WNBA.

In 2023 the Sun are second-best in the league in 3-pointers allowed (6.5 per game) and best in defensive 3-point percentage (31.1%).

Connecticut attempts 28.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 22.6% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 71.2% of its shots, with 77.4% of its makes coming from there.

