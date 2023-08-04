In the Livesport Prague Open 2021 quarterfinals on Friday, Tereza Martincova takes on Nao Hibino.

In this Quarterfinal matchup versus Hibino (+120), Martincova is favored with -155 odds.

Tereza Martincova vs. Nao Hibino Match Information

Tournament: The Livesport Prague Open 2021

The Livesport Prague Open 2021 Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, August 4

Friday, August 4 Venue: Tennis Club Sparta Praha

Tennis Club Sparta Praha Location: Prague, Czechia

Prague, Czechia Court Surface: Hard

Tereza Martincova vs. Nao Hibino Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tereza Martincova has a 60.8% chance to win.

Tereza Martincova Nao Hibino -155 Odds to Win Match +120 +650 Odds to Win Tournament +1000 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 13.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 9.1% 51.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.9

Tereza Martincova vs. Nao Hibino Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Martincova defeated Yue Yuan 1-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Hibino is coming off a 6-1, 7-5 victory over No. 117-ranked Viktoria Kuzmova in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Through 50 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Martincova has played 22.6 games per match and won 48.7% of them.

Through 35 matches over the past year on hard courts, Martincova has played 21.9 games per match and won 48.4% of them.

In her 40 matches in the past year across all court types, Hibino is averaging 21.2 games per match while winning 52.6% of those games.

Hibino has played 29 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 21.5 games per match and 9.2 games per set while winning 52.7% of games.

This is the first time that Martincova and Hibino have matched up in the last five years.

