Friday's game features the New York Yankees (57-52) and the Houston Astros (62-48) squaring off at Yankee Stadium in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on August 4.

The Astros will give the nod to Hunter Brown (7-7, 4.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Luis Severino (2-5, 7.49 ERA).

Yankees vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Yankees vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 1-4.

When it comes to the over/under, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Yankees' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (38.2%) in those games.

New York has a mark of 5-6 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for New York is the No. 20 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (471 total runs).

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.91 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

Yankees Schedule