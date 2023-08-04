Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros will hit the field against the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 150 home runs.

New York is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .403 this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 471 (4.3 per game).

The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .302.

The Yankees have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

New York averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.91 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.240 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send Luis Severino (2-5) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings while giving up nine earned runs on 10 hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Severino has six starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 4.8 innings per outing.

He has made 12 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 Orioles L 9-3 Away Luis Severino Dean Kremer 7/31/2023 Rays L 5-1 Home Jhony Brito Tyler Glasnow 8/1/2023 Rays L 5-2 Home Carlos Rodón Zach Eflin 8/2/2023 Rays W 7-2 Home Gerrit Cole Shane McClanahan 8/3/2023 Astros W 4-3 Home Clarke Schmidt Cristian Javier 8/4/2023 Astros - Home Luis Severino Hunter Brown 8/5/2023 Astros - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Justin Verlander 8/6/2023 Astros - Home Carlos Rodón Framber Valdez 8/7/2023 White Sox - Away Gerrit Cole Dylan Cease 8/8/2023 White Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt Touki Toussaint 8/9/2023 White Sox - Away Luis Severino Mike Clevinger

