Giancarlo Stanton takes a two-game homer streak into the New York Yankees' (57-52) game versus the Houston Astros (62-48) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday, at Yankee Stadium.

The Astros will give the nod to Hunter Brown (7-7) versus the Yankees and Luis Severino (2-5).

Yankees vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (7-7, 4.20 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (2-5, 7.49 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino

Severino (2-5 with a 7.49 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering nine earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

The 29-year-old has a 7.49 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings during 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .329 to opposing hitters.

Severino enters this matchup with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Severino heads into the matchup with six outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown

The Astros will send Brown (7-7) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.20 and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .256 in 20 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Brown will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 24-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.20), 45th in WHIP (1.302), and 14th in K/9 (10.2).

