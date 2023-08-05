Aaron Judge -- .207 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the mound, on August 5 at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Astros.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +165) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Judge? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge is hitting .289 with 10 doubles, 20 home runs and 42 walks.

In 35 of 56 games this year (62.5%) Judge has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (23.2%).

He has homered in 28.6% of his games this year, and 8.4% of his trips to the plate.

Judge has driven home a run in 23 games this season (41.1%), including more than one RBI in 23.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 33 games this season (58.9%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 23 .228 AVG .375 .348 OBP .495 .465 SLG .913 11 XBH 19 8 HR 12 18 RBI 24 43/22 K/BB 25/20 1 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings