The New York Yankees, including Giancarlo Stanton and his .543 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Astros.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is batting .205 with seven doubles, 17 home runs and 21 walks.

Stanton has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

In 16 games this season, he has hit a long ball (26.7%, and 7% of his trips to the dish).

Stanton has picked up an RBI in 24 games this year (40%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (18.3%).

He has scored in 40% of his games this season (24 of 60), with two or more runs four times (6.7%).

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 26 .197 AVG .216 .269 OBP .292 .444 SLG .500 11 XBH 13 9 HR 8 23 RBI 19 32/11 K/BB 27/10 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings