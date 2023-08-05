Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Astros - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Astros Player Props
|Yankees vs Astros Pitching Matchup
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York in slugging percentage (.428) and total hits (108) this season.
- Torres will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 during his last games.
- Torres has gotten a hit in 78 of 108 games this year (72.2%), with at least two hits on 27 occasions (25.0%).
- In 15 games this year, he has hit a long ball (13.9%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Torres has an RBI in 29 of 108 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 47 games this year (43.5%), including 11 multi-run games (10.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|46
|.257
|AVG
|.270
|.331
|OBP
|.319
|.441
|SLG
|.413
|19
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|18
|35/25
|K/BB
|28/15
|7
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.76).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (131 total, 1.2 per game).
- Verlander gets the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.15 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 94 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched for the New York Mets on Sunday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.15, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .219 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.