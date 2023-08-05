Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .371 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (53 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Houston Astros and Justin Verlander on August 5 at 1:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Astros.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is hitting .253 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks.
  • Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit in 44 of 78 games this season (56.4%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (14.1%).
  • He has homered in 7.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 78), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (21.8%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (10.3%).
  • He has scored in 25 games this season (32.1%), including multiple runs in five games.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 35
.241 AVG .265
.286 OBP .349
.371 SLG .381
8 XBH 7
3 HR 3
12 RBI 17
15/6 K/BB 27/15
5 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros' 3.76 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (131 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Verlander gets the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.15 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came while pitching for the New York Mets on Sunday when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • The 40-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.15, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .219 batting average against him.
