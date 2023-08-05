Justin Turner is back in action for the Boston Red Sox against Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue JaysAugust 5 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 31 against the Mariners) he went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .286.

He ranks 15th in batting average, 32nd in on base percentage, and 31st in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Turner has picked up a hit in 74 of 102 games this season, with multiple hits 34 times.

In 16 games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.7%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).

Turner has an RBI in 46 of 102 games this season, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 51 of 102 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 50 .311 AVG .259 .372 OBP .340 .476 SLG .486 20 XBH 22 7 HR 10 36 RBI 35 33/17 K/BB 38/22 1 SB 3

