When the Boston Red Sox (57-52) and Toronto Blue Jays (61-50) square of at Fenway Park on Saturday, August 5, Brayan Bello will get the call for the Red Sox, while the Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios to the mound. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Blue Jays have +105 odds to upset. The total for the game is set at 9.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (8-6, 3.79 ERA) vs Berrios - TOR (8-7, 3.31 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 45 times and won 24, or 53.3%, of those games.

The Red Sox have gone 18-12 (winning 60% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Red Sox were favored on the moneyline in three of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Boston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total three times.

The Blue Jays have won in 16, or 51.6%, of the 31 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Blue Jays have a win-loss record of 9-9 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Blue Jays have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Toronto and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Adam Duvall 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+135) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+115) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+180) Jarren Duran 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Pablo Reyes 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+220)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 5th Win AL East +10000 - 4th

