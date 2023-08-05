Saturday's game features the New York Yankees (57-53) and the Houston Astros (63-48) squaring off at Yankee Stadium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:05 PM ET on August 5.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Justin Verlander (6-5) to the mound, while Nestor Cortes Jr. (5-2) will answer the bell for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 1-5.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (37.1%) in those games.

This season, New York has been victorious eight times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for New York is the No. 21 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (474 total runs).

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.94 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Yankees Schedule