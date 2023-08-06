Aaron Judge, with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the hill, August 6 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +125) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -222)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge is hitting .283 with 10 doubles, 20 home runs and 42 walks.

Judge has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this season (35 of 57), with more than one hit 13 times (22.8%).

In 16 games this season, he has hit a home run (28.1%, and 8.2% of his trips to the plate).

In 23 games this season (40.4%), Judge has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (22.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 33 games this season (57.9%), including 10 multi-run games (17.5%).

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 23 .220 AVG .375 .338 OBP .495 .449 SLG .913 11 XBH 19 8 HR 12 18 RBI 24 43/22 K/BB 25/20 1 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings