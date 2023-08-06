Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Astros - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Billy McKinney (.364 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Billy McKinney? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Astros Player Props
|Yankees vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|Yankees vs Astros Prediction
Billy McKinney At The Plate
- McKinney is hitting .218 with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 10 walks.
- This season, McKinney has totaled at least one hit in 20 of 36 games (55.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in six games this year (16.7%), leaving the park in 5.4% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this year (22.2%), McKinney has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 13 of 36 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|13
|.262
|AVG
|.139
|.333
|OBP
|.225
|.600
|SLG
|.167
|9
|XBH
|1
|6
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|1
|14/7
|K/BB
|14/3
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.76 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (133 total, 1.2 per game).
- Urquidy (2-2) takes the mound for the Astros in his seventh start of the season. He has a 5.20 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, April 30, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In six games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 5.20 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .297 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.