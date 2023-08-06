DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Astros - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DJ LeMahieu and his .429 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (119 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Houston Astros and Jose Urquidy on August 6 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Astros.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Astros Player Props
|Yankees vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|Yankees vs Astros Prediction
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .236 with 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 35 walks.
- LeMahieu is batting .263 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 63 of 94 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- LeMahieu has had an RBI in 23 games this season (24.5%), including six multi-RBI outings (6.4%).
- He has scored in 30 games this season (31.9%), including four multi-run games (4.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|43
|.253
|AVG
|.217
|.335
|OBP
|.281
|.421
|SLG
|.311
|17
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|2
|20
|RBI
|9
|46/20
|K/BB
|40/15
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (133 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Astros are sending Urquidy (2-2) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, April 30, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In six games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.20, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .297 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.