Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Astros - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Sunday, Giancarlo Stanton (.611 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last appearance against the Astros.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is hitting .212 with eight doubles, 17 home runs and 22 walks.
- Stanton is batting .400 with three homers during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 57.4% of his 61 games this season, Stanton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 26.2% of his games in 2023 (16 of 61), and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Stanton has had at least one RBI in 39.3% of his games this year (24 of 61), with more than one RBI 11 times (18.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 39.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.6%.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|26
|.208
|AVG
|.216
|.284
|OBP
|.292
|.458
|SLG
|.500
|12
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|8
|23
|RBI
|19
|32/12
|K/BB
|27/10
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.76).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (133 total, 1.2 per game).
- Urquidy makes the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, April 30, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In six games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.20, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .297 against him.
