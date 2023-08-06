The New York Yankees and Kyle Higashioka (.323 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Astros.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Higashioka? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is hitting .229 with eight doubles, six home runs and nine walks.

In 50.0% of his games this season (29 of 58), Higashioka has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (13.8%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 58 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (10.3%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.9% of his games this season, Higashioka has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.9%.

In 14 games this year (24.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 28 .224 AVG .233 .261 OBP .263 .459 SLG .300 10 XBH 4 5 HR 1 14 RBI 12 28/5 K/BB 25/4 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings