A pair of the WNBA's top scorers -- A'ja Wilson (fifth, 20.8 points per game) and Breanna Stewart (second, 22.7) -- take the court when the Las Vegas Aces (24-2) visit the New York Liberty (21-6) on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.

Liberty vs. Aces Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Liberty Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-5) 176.5 -225 +185
BetMGM Aces (-4.5) 176.5 -210 +170
PointsBet Aces (-5.5) 176.5 -225 +165
Tipico Aces (-4.5) 176.5 -200 +160

Liberty vs. Aces Betting Trends

  • The Aces have put together a 14-11-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Liberty have compiled a 10-16-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • Las Vegas is 14-11 ATS this season when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
  • New York has not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
  • Aces games have hit the over 15 out of 25 times this season.
  • So far this year, 15 out of the Liberty's 26 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

