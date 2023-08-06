Check out the injury report for the New York Liberty (21-6), which currently has just one player listed on it, as the Liberty ready for their matchup against the Las Vegas Aces (24-2) at Barclays Center on Sunday, August 6 at 3:00 PM ET.

In their last game on Friday, the Liberty claimed a 76-66 win against the Lynx.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 3.4 2 1.5

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Liberty vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty Player Leaders

Breanna Stewart is posting team highs in points (22.7 per game) and rebounds (9.3). And she is delivering 3.6 assists, making 45.8% of her shots from the floor and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.

Sabrina Ionescu gets the Liberty 16.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest. She also posts 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Courtney Vandersloot leads the Liberty in assists (8 per game), and posts 10.6 points and 3.6 rebounds. She also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Liberty get 11.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Jonquel Jones.

Betnijah Laney is posting 11.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 47.5% of her shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Liberty vs. Aces Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -4.5 176.5

