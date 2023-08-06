The Las Vegas Aces (24-2) meet Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (21-6) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday, August 6 at 3:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas prevailed by a final score of 93-72 in its last game against Atlanta. Leading the way on offense for the Aces was Jackie Young, who finished with 20 points and two steals. A'ja Wilson posted 20 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. With Sabrina Ionescu (18 PTS, 6 AST, 3 STL, 37.5 FG%, 6-11 from 3PT) contriburing the best performance on the team, New York won 76-66 against Minnesota. Stewart also added 17 points, eight rebounds and two blocks to the effort.

Aces vs. Liberty Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-210 to win)

Aces (-210 to win) Who's the underdog?: Liberty (+170 to win)

Liberty (+170 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-4.5)

Aces (-4.5) What's the over/under?: 176.5

176.5 When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ABC

Liberty Season Stats

In 2023, the Liberty are second-best in the league on offense (87.7 points scored per game) and ranked fourth defensively (81.4 points conceded).

On the boards, New York is second-best in the league in rebounds (38.1 per game). It is fourth in rebounds conceded (33.8 per game).

At 24 assists per game, the Liberty are best in the league.

In 2023, New York is eighth in the league in turnovers committed (14.1 per game) and worst in turnovers forced (11.8).

The Liberty are the best squad in the league in 3-pointers made (10.8 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage (37.1%).

New York gives up 7.4 3-pointers per game and concedes 34.8% from beyond the arc, ranking sixth and ninth, respectively, in the WNBA.

Liberty Home/Away Splits

The Liberty put up more points per game at home (88.9) than away (86.5), but also concede more at home (83.4) than on the road (79.2).

New York averages fewer rebounds per game at home (37.5) than away (38.8), and it concedes more boards at home (34.4) than on the road (33.1).

This season the Liberty are averaging more assists at home (24.4 per game) than away (23.5).

New York commits fewer turnovers per game at home (13.9) than on the road (14.2), and it forces more at home (11.9) than away (11.8).

The Liberty sink more 3-pointers per game at home (11.1) than away (10.5), and have a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.9%) than on the road (36.3%).

At home New York concedes 7.9 treys per game, 0.9 more than on the road (7). It allows 34.5% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 0.6% lower than on the road (35.1%).

Liberty Moneyline and ATS Records

The Liberty lost the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

The Liberty have played as an underdog of +170 or more once this season and lost that game.

New York has beaten the spread 10 times in 26 games.

New York is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least a 4.5-point underdog this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 37.0% chance of a victory for the Liberty.

