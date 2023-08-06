Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox square off against Whit Merrifield and the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are listed as -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Blue Jays (+110). The total is 10 runs for the contest.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV: NESN

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -135 +110 10 -115 -105 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Red Sox and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have won 24 of the 45 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (53.3%).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Boston has a 12-11 record (winning 52.2% of its games).

The Red Sox have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this matchup.

Boston has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 54 times this season for a 54-51-3 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox have a 3-6-0 record ATS this season (covering only 33.3% of the time).

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-25 27-28 21-19 36-33 40-40 17-12

