The Toronto Blue Jays and Whit Merrifield take the field at Fenway Park against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 19th in MLB action with 124 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Boston's .433 slugging percentage is sixth-best in MLB.

The Red Sox's .263 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.

Boston has the No. 9 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.9 runs per game (542 total runs).

The Red Sox are seventh in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.

The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game, the eighth-fewest mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Boston's 4.29 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox have the 19th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.307).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Brennan Bernardino (1-1 with a 2.72 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season.

The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed a third of an inning against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

Bernardino has not registered a quality start on the season.

Bernardino is yet to last five or more innings in any of his five starts (he's averaging 1 1/3 innings per appearance).

He has had 23 appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/31/2023 Mariners L 6-2 Away Nick Pivetta George Kirby 8/1/2023 Mariners W 6-4 Away Brayan Bello Bryce Miller 8/2/2023 Mariners L 6-3 Away Kutter Crawford Logan Gilbert 8/4/2023 Blue Jays L 7-3 Home James Paxton Alek Manoah 8/5/2023 Blue Jays L 5-4 Home John Schreiber José Berríos 8/6/2023 Blue Jays - Home Brennan Bernardino Chris Bassitt 8/7/2023 Royals - Home Brayan Bello Cole Ragans 8/8/2023 Royals - Home Kutter Crawford Brady Singer 8/9/2023 Royals - Home James Paxton Jordan Lyles 8/10/2023 Royals - Home - Alec Marsh 8/11/2023 Tigers - Home - Matt Manning

