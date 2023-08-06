As they try to secure the series sweep on Sunday, August 6, Chris Bassitt will take the hill for the Toronto Blue Jays (62-50) as they match up against the Boston Red Sox (57-53), who will answer with Brennan Bernardino. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET at Fenway Park.

The Blue Jays have been listed as +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Red Sox (-120). A 10-run total has been set for this game.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Bernardino - BOS (1-1, 2.72 ERA) vs Bassitt - TOR (10-6, 4.00 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 45 times this season and won 24, or 53.3%, of those games.

The Red Sox have gone 23-16 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (59% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Boston, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

In the last 10 games, the Red Sox have been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only two times, and they lost both games.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Blue Jays have been victorious in 16, or 51.6%, of the 31 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Blue Jays have been victorious 10 times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Blue Jays have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Toronto and its opponents have combined to hit the over just once.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 19th 5th Win AL East +10000 - 4th

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.