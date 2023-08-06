Sunday's game between the New York Yankees (58-53) and the Houston Astros (63-49) at Yankee Stadium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Yankees taking home the win. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on August 6.

The Yankees will look to Carlos Rodon (1-4) against the Astros and Jose Urquidy (2-2).

Yankees vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

Yankees vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 65 times this season and won 39, or 60%, of those games.

New York has a record of 39-26 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 53.5% chance to win.

New York ranks 22nd in the majors with 477 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees' 3.91 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

