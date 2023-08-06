The Houston Astros will look to Yordan Alvarez for continued offensive production when they square off against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Sunday, in the final game of a four-game series at Yankee Stadium.

The Astros have been listed as +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Yankees (-120). The total is 9 runs for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Yankees gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Yankees vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -120 +100 9 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have gone 39-26 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, New York has gone 36-22 (62.1%).

The Yankees have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this contest.

New York has combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times this season for a 49-56-5 record against the over/under.

The Yankees have put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-27 23-26 27-13 31-40 46-45 12-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.