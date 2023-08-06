Alex Bregman and Gleyber Torres will take the field when the Houston Astros and New York Yankees meet on Sunday at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB play with 155 total home runs.

New York ranks 17th in baseball with a .406 slugging percentage.

The Yankees are 28th in the majors with a .231 batting average.

New York has the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (477 total runs).

The Yankees are 26th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .302.

The Yankees strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-best average in baseball.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.

New York has the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in baseball (1.239).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Carlos Rodon makes the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.29 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 24 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the lefty went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

Rodon has not registered a quality start on the season.

Rodon enters the matchup with three outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has given up one or more earned runs in each of his outings.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2023 Rays L 5-2 Home Carlos Rodón Zach Eflin 8/2/2023 Rays W 7-2 Home Gerrit Cole Shane McClanahan 8/3/2023 Astros W 4-3 Home Clarke Schmidt Cristian Javier 8/4/2023 Astros L 7-3 Home Luis Severino Hunter Brown 8/5/2023 Astros W 3-1 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Justin Verlander 8/6/2023 Astros - Home Carlos Rodón Jose Urquidy 8/7/2023 White Sox - Away Gerrit Cole Dylan Cease 8/8/2023 White Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt Touki Toussaint 8/9/2023 White Sox - Away Luis Severino Mike Clevinger 8/11/2023 Marlins - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Edward Cabrera 8/12/2023 Marlins - Away Carlos Rodón Sandy Alcantara

