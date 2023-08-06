How to Watch the Yankees vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 6
Alex Bregman and Gleyber Torres will take the field when the Houston Astros and New York Yankees meet on Sunday at Yankee Stadium.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Astros Player Props
|Yankees vs Astros Pitching Matchup
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB play with 155 total home runs.
- New York ranks 17th in baseball with a .406 slugging percentage.
- The Yankees are 28th in the majors with a .231 batting average.
- New York has the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (477 total runs).
- The Yankees are 26th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .302.
- The Yankees strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-best average in baseball.
- The pitching staff for New York has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- New York has the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).
- Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in baseball (1.239).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Carlos Rodon makes the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.29 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the lefty went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Rodon has not registered a quality start on the season.
- Rodon enters the matchup with three outings of five or more innings pitched this season.
- He has given up one or more earned runs in each of his outings.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/1/2023
|Rays
|L 5-2
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Zach Eflin
|8/2/2023
|Rays
|W 7-2
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Shane McClanahan
|8/3/2023
|Astros
|W 4-3
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Cristian Javier
|8/4/2023
|Astros
|L 7-3
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Hunter Brown
|8/5/2023
|Astros
|W 3-1
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Justin Verlander
|8/6/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Jose Urquidy
|8/7/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Dylan Cease
|8/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Touki Toussaint
|8/9/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Mike Clevinger
|8/11/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Edward Cabrera
|8/12/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Sandy Alcantara
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.