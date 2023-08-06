The New York Yankees (58-53) and the Houston Astros (63-49) will clash on Sunday, August 6 at Yankee Stadium, with Carlos Rodon pitching for the Yankees and Jose Urquidy taking the mound for the Astros. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

The Astros are -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Yankees (-115). The matchup's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Yankees vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Rodon - NYY (1-4, 6.29 ERA) vs Urquidy - HOU (2-2, 5.20 ERA)

Yankees vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 65 times this season and won 39, or 60%, of those games.

The Yankees have gone 39-26 (winning 60% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

New York has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yankees were favored on the moneyline for three of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Astros have been underdogs in 29 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (55.2%) in those contests.

The Astros have a mark of 13-12 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, sportsbooks have not installed the Astros as underdogs once.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Yankees vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+130) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (-105) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+225)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +3500 12th 4th Win AL East +12500 - 5th

