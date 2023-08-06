Sportsbooks have listed player props for Gleyber Torres, Kyle Tucker and others when the New York Yankees host the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Astros Game Info

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Carlos Rodón Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Rodon Stats

Carlos Rodon (1-4) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his sixth start of the season.

None of Rodon's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In five starts, Rodon has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 4.8 frames per outing.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Rodon Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rays Aug. 1 4.0 4 4 4 5 4 vs. Mets Jul. 26 5.2 4 1 1 4 3 at Angels Jul. 19 4.1 4 6 6 3 5 at Rockies Jul. 14 5.0 4 4 4 6 2 vs. Cubs Jul. 7 5.1 4 2 2 2 2

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Torres Stats

Torres has 110 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 41 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .266/.329/.437 on the season.

Torres will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 5 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Astros Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 3 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays Aug. 2 3-for-4 2 0 0 4 1 vs. Rays Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 56 hits with 10 doubles, 20 home runs, 42 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .283/.403/.636 on the season.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 4 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 3 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 119 hits with 28 doubles, 19 home runs, 53 walks and 77 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He has a .297/.376/.509 slash line on the season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 4 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 2 at Yankees Aug. 3 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has put up 105 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 70 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .247/.346/.416 so far this year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Aug. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 4 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 2 2-for-2 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

