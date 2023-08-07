On Monday, Aaron Judge (hitting .200 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Astros.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge is hitting .277 with 10 doubles, 20 home runs and 44 walks.

Judge has gotten a hit in 35 of 58 games this year (60.3%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (22.4%).

Looking at the 58 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 16 of them (27.6%), and in 8% of his trips to the plate.

Judge has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (41.4%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (22.4%).

He has scored in 33 games this year (56.9%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 23 .213 AVG .375 .338 OBP .495 .434 SLG .913 11 XBH 19 8 HR 12 19 RBI 24 46/24 K/BB 25/20 1 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings