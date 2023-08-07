On Monday, Taro Daniel (No. 115 in the world) meets Adrian Mannarino (No. 30) in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers.

In this Round of 64 match, Mannarino is favored (-145) against Daniel (+110) .

Adrian Mannarino vs. Taro Daniel Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 7

Monday, August 7 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Adrian Mannarino vs. Taro Daniel Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Adrian Mannarino has a 59.2% chance to win.

Adrian Mannarino Taro Daniel -145 Odds to Win Match +110 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 51.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.1

Adrian Mannarino vs. Taro Daniel Trends and Insights

Mannarino most recently hit the court on August 2, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open, and the match ended in a 5-7, 4-6 defeat by No. 71-ranked Jordan Thompson .

Daniel will look to stay on track after a 7-6, 6-2 victory over No. 80-ranked Corentin Moutet in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Mannarino has played 58 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 24.1 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches).

Mannarino has played 24.5 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 36 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In the past 12 months, Daniel has competed in 51 total matches (across all court types), winning 49.8% of the games. He averages 24.2 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set.

On hard courts, Daniel has played 36 matches and averaged 23.4 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.

Mannarino and Daniel have matched up one time dating back to 2015, in the Truist Atlanta Open qualifying round. Daniel claimed victory in that matchup 6-4, 6-3.

In two total sets against one another, Daniel has taken two, while Mannarino has secured zero.

Daniel and Mannarino have competed in 19 total games, and Daniel has won more often, capturing 12 of them.

Mannarino and Daniel have matched up one time, averaging 19.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

