In the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round of 64 on Monday, No. 39-ranked Alejandro Davidovich Fokina takes on No. 45 Jeffrey John Wolf.

Compared to the underdog Davidovich Fokina (+110), Wolf is the favorite (-145) to advance to the Round of 32.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 7

Monday, August 7 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jeffrey John Wolf has a 59.2% chance to win.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Jeffrey John Wolf +110 Odds to Win Match -145 +12500 Odds to Win Tournament +12500 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 59.2% 0.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8% 47.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.5

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Trends and Insights

Davidovich Fokina is coming off a defeat to No. 77-ranked Luca van Assche, 6-3, 6-7, 4-6, in the Round of 16 at the Hamburg European Open.

In his last match in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open, Wolf went down 5-7, 4-6 against Tallon Griekspoor.

Davidovich Fokina has played 51 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 26.6 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches).

Davidovich Fokina has played 29 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 26.1 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches).

Wolf has averaged 24.3 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 59 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 52.4% of the games.

Wolf is averaging 24.5 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set in 41 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Davidovich Fokina and Wolf have not played against each other.

