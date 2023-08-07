The Boston Red Sox and Alex Verdugo (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

TV Channel: NESN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is batting .275 with 27 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 38 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 35th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging.

In 69.1% of his games this season (67 of 97), Verdugo has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (32.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 8.2% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Verdugo has picked up an RBI in 29.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 46 of 97 games this season, and more than once 11 times.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 47 .315 AVG .231 .386 OBP .306 .505 SLG .344 26 XBH 13 5 HR 3 22 RBI 19 30/19 K/BB 34/19 2 SB 2

