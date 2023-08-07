In the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers on Monday, Alexander Bublik (ranked No. 25) meets Hubert Hurkacz (No. 17).

Compared to the underdog Bublik (+175), Hurkacz is favored (-225) to get to the Round of 32.

Alexander Bublik vs. Hubert Hurkacz Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 7

Monday, August 7 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Alexander Bublik vs. Hubert Hurkacz Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Hubert Hurkacz has a 69.2% chance to win.

Alexander Bublik Hubert Hurkacz +175 Odds to Win Match -225 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 36.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 43.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.3

Alexander Bublik vs. Hubert Hurkacz Trends and Insights

In his previous tournament, the Citi Open, Bublik was beaten by No. 323-ranked Gael Monfils, 3-6, 4-6, in the Round of 32.

In the Citi Open (his last tournament), Hurkacz was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 112-ranked Michael Mmoh, 3-6, 7-6, 6-7.

Bublik has played 50 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 25.7 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Bublik has played 30 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 24.3 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) while winning 48.6% of games.

In the past year, Hurkacz has competed in 58 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 52.0% of the games. He averages 30.9 games per match (27.9 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set.

On hard courts, Hurkacz has played 39 matches and averaged 29.3 games per match (27.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set.

When squaring off against Bublik, Hurkacz has a 4-1 record. They last met in the semifinals of the Open 13 Provence, on February 25, 2023, which was a 6-4, 7-6 win for Hurkacz.

In terms of sets, Hurkacz has won nine against Bublik (81.8%), while Bublik has claimed two.

Hurkacz has the edge in 106 total games versus Bublik, taking 62 of them.

In five head-to-head matches, Bublik and Hurkacz have averaged 21.2 games and 2.2 sets per match.

