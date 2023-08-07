In the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers on Monday, Alexis Galarneau (ranked No. 192) takes on Francisco Cerundolo (No. 21).

With -375 odds, Cerundolo is favored over Galarneau (+270) for this match.

Alexis Galarneau vs. Francisco Cerundolo Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 7

Monday, August 7 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Alexis Galarneau vs. Francisco Cerundolo Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Francisco Cerundolo has a 78.9% chance to win.

Alexis Galarneau Francisco Cerundolo +270 Odds to Win Match -375 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 27.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 78.9% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 41.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.3

Alexis Galarneau vs. Francisco Cerundolo Trends and Insights

Galarneau last hit the court on July 30, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Citi Open, and the matchup ended in a 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 loss to Bjorn Fratangelo .

In the Hamburg European Open (his previous tournament), Cerundolo was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 45-ranked Yannick Hanfmann, 6-4, 2-6, 2-4.

In his six matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Galarneau has played an average of 22.7 games (22.7 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Galarneau has played six matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.7 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.7% of games.

Cerundolo has averaged 26.0 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 58 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 51.6% of the games.

In 20 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Cerundolo has averaged 26.1 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set, winning 48.7% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Galarneau and Cerundolo have not matched up on the court.

