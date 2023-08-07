No. 48-ranked Alycia Parks will take on No. 54 Lauren Davis in the National Bank Open Round of 64 on Monday, August 7.

Davis carries -200 odds to win versus Parks (+155).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Alycia Parks vs. Lauren Davis Match Information

  • Tournament: The National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 7
  • Venue: Stade Iga
  • Location: Montréal, Quebec
  • Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Alycia Parks vs. Lauren Davis Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lauren Davis has a 66.7% chance to win.

Alycia Parks Lauren Davis
+155 Odds to Win Match -200
+15000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000
39.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 66.7%
0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5%
44.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Alycia Parks vs. Lauren Davis Trends and Insights

  • In the qualifying round on Sunday, Parks defeated No. 84-ranked Cristina Bucsa, 6-1, 6-2.
  • In her most recent match in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open, Davis was defeated 1-6, 4-6 versus Belinda Bencic.
  • Parks has played 39 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 22.2 games per match.
  • On hard courts, Parks has played 23 matches over the past year, totaling 23.8 games per match while winning 49.9% of games.
  • Davis has averaged 21.6 games per match through her 46 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 50.7% of the games.
  • Davis has averaged 21.4 games per match and 9.9 games per set in 32 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.5% of those games.
  • Parks and Davis have not played each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.