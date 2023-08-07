Alycia Parks vs. Lauren Davis: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | National Bank Open
No. 48-ranked Alycia Parks will take on No. 54 Lauren Davis in the National Bank Open Round of 64 on Monday, August 7.
Davis carries -200 odds to win versus Parks (+155).
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Alycia Parks vs. Lauren Davis Match Information
- Tournament: The National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 7
- Venue: Stade Iga
- Location: Montréal, Quebec
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Alycia Parks vs. Lauren Davis Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Lauren Davis has a 66.7% chance to win.
|Alycia Parks
|Lauren Davis
|+155
|Odds to Win Match
|-200
|+15000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+20000
|39.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|66.7%
|0.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.5%
|44.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|55.3
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Alycia Parks vs. Lauren Davis Trends and Insights
- In the qualifying round on Sunday, Parks defeated No. 84-ranked Cristina Bucsa, 6-1, 6-2.
- In her most recent match in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open, Davis was defeated 1-6, 4-6 versus Belinda Bencic.
- Parks has played 39 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 22.2 games per match.
- On hard courts, Parks has played 23 matches over the past year, totaling 23.8 games per match while winning 49.9% of games.
- Davis has averaged 21.6 games per match through her 46 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 50.7% of the games.
- Davis has averaged 21.4 games per match and 9.9 games per set in 32 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.5% of those games.
- Parks and Davis have not played each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.