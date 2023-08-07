No. 48-ranked Alycia Parks will take on No. 54 Lauren Davis in the National Bank Open Round of 64 on Monday, August 7.

Davis carries -200 odds to win versus Parks (+155).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Alycia Parks vs. Lauren Davis Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 7

Monday, August 7 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Alycia Parks vs. Lauren Davis Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lauren Davis has a 66.7% chance to win.

Alycia Parks Lauren Davis +155 Odds to Win Match -200 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 39.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 66.7% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 44.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Alycia Parks vs. Lauren Davis Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Sunday, Parks defeated No. 84-ranked Cristina Bucsa, 6-1, 6-2.

In her most recent match in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open, Davis was defeated 1-6, 4-6 versus Belinda Bencic.

Parks has played 39 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 22.2 games per match.

On hard courts, Parks has played 23 matches over the past year, totaling 23.8 games per match while winning 49.9% of games.

Davis has averaged 21.6 games per match through her 46 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 50.7% of the games.

Davis has averaged 21.4 games per match and 9.9 games per set in 32 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.5% of those games.

Parks and Davis have not played each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.